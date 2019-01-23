3 men arrested in Hopewell armed robbery

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - Three man have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a business on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019.
Police were called around 11:18 a.m. to Broadway Express convenience store in the 300 block of East Broadway Street.
The first man approached the lone clerk, showed a handgun and demanded money. The second man served as the lookout.
The two got away with an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot. The clerk was not injured.
An investigation revealed that a third suspect was involved as a getaway driver.
On Jan. 26, 2019, officers arrested Joshua Xavier Knox, 29, of Hopewell, on charges of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Jan. 29, 2019, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Earl E. Taylor Jr., 19, and Davonte T. Williams, 24, of Hopewell, without incident.
Taylor faces charges of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, abduction and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Williams faces charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony.
“Media coverage, concerned citizens willing to come forward with critical information, vigilant investigative follow up by detectives and our collaborative partnership with U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, led to all of the offenders being rapidly arrested and removed from the street”, said Detective Lieutenant Paul Intravia.
