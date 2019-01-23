Hulu drops price of basic plan after Netflix raises prices

(WWBT) - Just a week after streaming-giant Netflix announced that it was raising its prices, rival Hulu announced it is lowering the price of its basic plan.
The plan, which includes ads, will cost $6 (technically $5.99) per month starting Feb. 26.
It’s Live TV plan, however, will increase $5 a month to $45. The on-demand plan without ads will remain at $12 a month.
“Hulu is giving TV fans what they want — choice, flexibility and control – in what they watch, how they watch and what they pay for the TV plan that best suits their needs,” the company said on its website.
Hulu said earlier this month that it has 25 million subscribers.
Netflix announced last week that its cheapest plan is going from $8 to $9 and that a premium plan will jump from $14 to $16.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.