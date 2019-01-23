2 horses killed in early morning barn fire

BEAVERDAM, VA (WWBT) - Two horses were killed in a barn fire in Hanover County early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the 15000 block of Tyler Station Road in Beaverdam at 2:44 a.m. for the reported fire.
The barn was fully involved and people on scene said horses were still inside.
It took fire crews about 25 minutes to get the fire under control.
The barn was deemed a total loss.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
