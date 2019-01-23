Henrico Public Schools holding teacher licensure information session

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - If you have ever thought about teaching and have a bachelor’s or master’s degree, or are currently pursuing one - then you may want to attend Henrico County Public Schools’ Licensure Information Session.
Representatives from career-switcher programs will be at the event to answer questions about way to get licensed.
The session will be Jan. 28, from 4-6 p.m. at the Henrico Eastern Government Center on Nine Mile Road.
You can register for the event, HERE.
This session is not for people currently in a teacher prep program. If you are, you can attend the annual HCPS Teacher Hiring Event on Mar. 2, at Glen Allen High School.
