Henrico Public Schools holding teacher licensure information session
January 22, 2019 at 10:25 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 10:25 PM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - If you have ever thought about teaching and have a bachelor’s or master’s degree, or are currently pursuing one - then you may want to attend Henrico County Public Schools’ Licensure Information Session.

Representatives from career-switcher programs will be at the event to answer questions about way to get licensed.

The session will be Jan. 28, from 4-6 p.m. at the Henrico Eastern Government Center on Nine Mile Road.

You can register for the event, HERE.

This session is not for people currently in a teacher prep program. If you are, you can attend the annual HCPS Teacher Hiring Event on Mar. 2, at Glen Allen High School.

