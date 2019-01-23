Forecast: Cloudy and turning warmer. Heavy rain tonight and tomorrow morning.

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’ll take a while but we’ll get much warmer by late in the day Wednesday, with rain overnight into Thursday morning
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds but mainly dry during the day. High chance for rain after midnight Wednesday night. Lows in the upper 20s, temperatures climb into 50s afternoon, and mid to upper 50s overnight. (Rain chance 80% overnight.)
THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain likely mainly in the morning. Rain tapers and ends before midday. Around 1 inch of rain expected. We’ll start around 60, and spend most of the day in the 50s, (Rain Chance: 90%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs near 40.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s to around 50.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain, potentially changing to snow late. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 30%)
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.