Driver charged after tractor-trailer slams into Virginia church

CHATHAM, VA (WDBJ) - State Police have charged the driver of the tractor-trailer that slammed into a Chatham church with reckless driving Tuesday night.
The driver was identified by VSP as Herman L. Wicker, Jr., 65, of Altoona, PA.
Wicker was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
Police say the tractor-trailer was traveling north on Route 29 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, through the median, crossing the southbound lanes and struck a light pole and several vehicles in a church parking lot, including a church bus, van and another vehicle, then struck the church itself.
