2 arrested for using counterfeit money at businesses

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - Two men were arrested for using counterfeit money at several businesses in Stafford County.
Deputies arrested Frank Perez Pilarte, 24, of Philadelphia, and Jayden Scott, 19, of Philadelphia, on Monday.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Panera Bread at Stafford Market Place when they received reports of a person passing a counterfeit $100 bill.
They say a man they saw get into a Jeep matched the suspect’s description.
Deputies then pulled Pilarte over with Scott in the passenger seat.
The Panera employee confirmed Pilarte was the man who tried to use the counterfeit bill. Deputies also confirmed it was fake.
The two were taken into custody.
A printer and cash were found in the vehicle. Deputies also found out that the two used counterfeit bills at two other businesses nearby.
The tmen were taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
During the intake process, three more fake bills were found after Scott dropped them and tried to kick them under a chair.
The two are charged with forgery/uttering and conspiracy.
