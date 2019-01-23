Armed robber hands note demanding money to Hopewell Hardee’s worker

(Source: Gray News)
January 23, 2019 at 5:52 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 5:52 PM

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - Hopewell police are searching for the man who robbed a Hardee’s with a gun.

Police were called to Oaklawn Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

The robber walked up to an employee at the counter and handed them a note demanding money while showing a handgun.

He then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The robber is described as a 40-50-year-old black male, with a gray beard, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot, with a thin build. He was wearing black shoes and pants, along with a full-length hooded jacket with a fur collar and dark colored sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 541- 2202.

