Video shows car slamming into pharmacy

GOOCHLAND, VA (WWBT) - Video shows a car slamming into the Goochland Pharmacy.
As seen in the video, the car appears to be pulling into a spot before it goes through the building.
The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office said an elderly female driver hit the gas instead of the brake.
Luckily, no one was injured.
The driver is charged with reckless driving.
There is significant damage but nothing structurally.
In other angles of video, the car is seen moving shelves and knocking other items to the ground.
