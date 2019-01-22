Utility work to close all lanes of I-95 overnight

Utility work to close all lanes of I-95 overnight
VDOT urges drivers to use Route 1 or Route 301 to avoid delays. (Source: VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 22, 2019 at 4:44 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 4:44 PM

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says all north and southbound traffic will stop for up to 30 minutes at a time between midnight and 5 a.m. Wednesday due to utility work.

VDOT says this is part of the I-95 Interchange Reconfiguration and Courthouse Road widening project.

“Virginia State Police will slowly roll traffic on I-95 northbound and southbound to a stop just after midnight near the Exit 140 interchange,” VDOT said in a news release on Tuesday.

All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control.

VDOT urges drivers to use Route 1 or Route 301 to avoid delays.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.