‘Saints got robbed’ billboards go live in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA (WAFB) - Some Saints fans started petitions to have the game replayed, others tossed TVs. One Saints fan decided to go even bigger.
Matt Bowers, of Matt Bowers Chevrolet in Slidell, Louisiana, paid to have four billboards placed around downtown Atlanta, the site for this year’s Super Bowl match-up between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.
The Rams made it to the big game after a blatant missed call at the end of Sunday’s NFC Championship game, and a field goal in overtime to beat the Saints in New Orleans.
“I wish I could do more,” Bowers said in his original Facebook post, where he posted the graphics that were made.
“Saints got robbed,” and “NFL bleaux it!” billboards were put up just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday along I-85 at Peachtree Street.
“I aspire to be at this level of petty one day,” one user commented on the Facebook post.
