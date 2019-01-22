Police identify suspect, officer involved in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot by a Richmond police office late Sunday night.
Police responded to the 1400 block of 1st Street short after 11:30 p.m. after receiving two calls, the second of which indicated a man attempting to kick in a door.
Once police arrived, the suspect fled and police pursued.
Richmond police said the suspect fired at the officer in the 1400 block of St. James Street. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect.
The suspect, identified as Kewine B. Eason, 30, of Chester, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the 25-year-old officer is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. He has been on the force for a year and a half. His name will be released if charges are filed.
Eason is charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also served a simple assault warrant that was unrelated to this incident.
