News to know for Jan 22: RPS budget shortfall; Senate to vote on Trump proposal; another frigid morning

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Heading back to work, you may have noticed that it’s pretty cold out there. Take any extra precautions you need as you head out.
Facing a $12 million budget deficit in 2020, Richmond Public Schools superintendent Jason Kamras is suggesting making up the difference with a $13 million dollar reduction in funding for the school district’s central office. Details of the plan will be presented Tuesday night, but Kamras said the cuts would not affect student resources like teachers or textbooks.
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr Day, SPARC welcomed Leslie Odom Jr, who is known for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.” Part of Odom’s message to tell those in attendance that “everyone has something to offer.”
As the government shutdown begins its second month, the Senate is set to vote on a proposal put forth by President Donald Trump, though it isn’t expected to get much further. Vice President Mike Pence said Trump is asking Congress to follow the words of Martin Luther King Jr, but King’s son pushed back calling his father a “bridge builder, not a wall builder.”
Here are some other stories that may be of interest:
Another frigid morning but there’s a brief relief on the way.
Tuesday, Jan. 22 – National Blonde Brownie Day
After missing a crucial pass interference penalty in the NFC championship game, eye doctors are offering those referees free eye exams.
Luna needs a home. (Preferably one with a fireplace.)
