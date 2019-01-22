2 men wanted in Hopewell armed robbery

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - Hopewell police are searching for two men wanted in connected to an armed robbery at a business on Tuesday morning.
Police were called around 11:18 a.m. to Broadway Express convenience store in the 300 block of East Broadway Street.
The first man approached the lone clerk, showed a handgun and demanded money. The second man served as the lookout.
The two got away with an undisclosed amount of money and left on foot. The clerk was not injured.
Officials describe the robber that showed the weapon as a black male with a large build, dark complexion, 20-23 years old, standing 6-foot to 6-foot-3 and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt over a red shirt, dark colored pants and dark colored sneakers. He also wore a ski mask.
The lookout is described as a black male with a medium build, 20-25 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11 and weighing 170-180 pounds. He was wearing a reddish orange hooded sweatshirt with “Nike” on the front and a reddish orange knit cap, dark colored pants and dark colored high-top sneakers with white soles.
Anyone with information can call the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541- 2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 541- 2202.
