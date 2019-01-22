Man not guilty in Church Hill homicide

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A jury found a man charged in a Church Hill homicide not guilty last week.
Michael Robinson had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 48-year-old Damon Tucker in March 2018.
Brittany Garrett still faces that same charge in the case.
Officers arrived to the 1100 block of North 29th Street just after 7:30 p.m. March 25 to find Tucker unresponsive outside with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2019 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.