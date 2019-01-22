Man arrested in connection to Chesterfield roofing scam

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man from North Carolina is now facing a felony charge for an alleged roof scam in Chesterfield, after an exclusive NBC12 report.
Christopher S. Lanier, 30, is accused of scamming a Chesterfield woman out of $4,200 by “faking” roof repairs.
Lanier is due in court Thursday, charged with felony obtaining money under false pretenses and misdemeanor working construction without a license.
Genene Arnold, 84, says her troubles began when Lanier knocked on her door in August of 2017, offering to clean her home’s gutters for $20.
Arnold accepted, but she says not long after Lanier and his men began the work, Lanier had another proposition.
“He knocked on my door again… and said I had a serious problem," said Arnold. Lanier claimed one of his men’s feet had “gone through the roof.”
He offered to fix the damage and alleged leak. Arnold says Lanier even produced pictures and showed her rotted wood, which he said were from her roof.
“…Showed me all this rotten wood... How he got to the rotten wood, I still don’t know that either," said Arnold.
Arnold paid Lanier, and said the apparent contract she signed didn’t have any contact information.
Standard Roofing Company owner Mark Plummer offered to fix Arnold’s roof for free.
"I kind of considered (Arnold) someone like my mom... and someone taking advantage of her,” said Plummer.
Plummer said Lanier had made no significant repairs, and left a main hole gaping.
"What he did was put down less than a bundle of shingles, which is a 3-by-3 foot area... which wasn’t even in the area where the leak was on the house,” said Plummer.
No rotting wood, metal lining or insulation appeared to be changed out, either. Plummer says the shingles and inexpensive pipe cover used by Lanier, should have cost about $225, including labor.
Arnold said after Chesterfield police got involved, Lanier made contact with her. He offered to meet Arnold in person, to return some of the money. Arnold referred Lanier to investigators, who told Lanier to turn himself in.
Lanier was arrested in North Carolina, back in November.
NBC12 did reach out to Lanier’s attorney, but has not heard back at this time.
