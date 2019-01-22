Life-threatening injuries reported in crash on Hull Street

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash caused injuries Tuesday morning on Hull Street near Chippenham Parkway.
Chesterfield police and fire crews are on the scene and said the victim’s injuries are life-threatening to at least one victim.
Images from the scene show at least four vehicles involved. One vehicle was on its side and a Jeep Cherokee had its roof removed by firefighters to extract the driver.
Chesterfield police confirm two people were transported to the hospital. One was taken to VCU Medical Center and the other was taken to Chippenham Hospital. There’s has been no update as of yet on their conditions.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.