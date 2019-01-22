3 transported to hospital in crash on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash caused injuries to three people Tuesday morning on Hull Street Road near Chippenham Parkway.
Chesterfield police said two of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. The third victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
Images from the scene show at least four vehicles involved. One vehicle was on its side and a Jeep Cherokee had its roof removed by firefighters to extract the driver.
Chesterfield police confirm three people were transported to the hospital with at least one be taken to VCU Medical Center and Chippenham Hospital.
There has been no update as of yet on their conditions.
