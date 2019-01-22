KKK flyer left at home of interracial Virginia family on MLK Day

FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA (WCAV) - Monday was Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, so designated to honor a man who preached peace and tolerance, but a Fluvanna County family was hit with a racist KKK message that frightened a mother of four.
For the family, celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. came with a surprise when they found hate mail from the KKK in their driveway.
The mother of four bi-racial children, who lives near the village of Dixie and who wishes to remain anonymous, says the hate flier might have been meant for her and her black husband.
"I was just pretty alarmed because I looked across the street and did not see one and I looked to my neighbor and did not see one and so I felt that, my first thought, we were a target," she said.
"I was scared honestly. I thought about the fact that why did they throw it at our house," she added. "I thought about the fact that I am often alone most nights because my husband serves the community as a corrections officer."
She says she has felt the sting of prejudice when she goes out with her children, compared to when she is out alone.
She also says her daughter was racially bullied on the bus by a white student.
But despite her fear, she says her husband told her to look to King.
“His message to me was to not be afraid, they’re not going to win, they’re just ignorant,” she said. “Honestly, he is a pastor in his part-time when he is not working, he told me just to pray for them.”
