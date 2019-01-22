1 killed, 2 injured in four-car crash on Hull Street Road

January 22, 2019

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Hull Street Road near Chippenham Parkway.

Two additional people were injured, and one of them has life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. when a Honda Pilot was turning left from westbound Hull Street Road to head south on Chippenham Parkway and was struck by a Jaguar traveling east on Hull Street Road.

The male driver of the Honda Pilot was killed.

Police said the Jaguar turned on its side and hit a Subaru Outback while the Honda Pilot struck a Jeep Cherokee.

The Jeep Cherokee had its roof removed by firefighters to extract the driver, who suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Jaguar’s driver suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

