1 killed, 2 injured in four-car crash on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Hull Street Road near Chippenham Parkway.
Two additional people were injured, and one of them has life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. when a Honda Pilot was turning left from westbound Hull Street Road to head south on Chippenham Parkway and was struck by a Jaguar traveling east on Hull Street Road.
The male driver of the Honda Pilot was killed.
Police said the Jaguar turned on its side and hit a Subaru Outback while the Honda Pilot struck a Jeep Cherokee.
The Jeep Cherokee had its roof removed by firefighters to extract the driver, who suffered life-threatening injuries.
The Jaguar’s driver suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
