1 killed, 2 injured in four-car crash on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - One person died following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Hull Street Road near Chippenham Parkway.
Two additional people were injured, and one of them has life-threatening injuries, police said.
The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. when a Honda Pilot was turning left from westbound Hull Street Road to head south on Chippenham Parkway and was struck by a Jaguar traveling east on Hull Street Road.
"There's a yield on green sign there but often times they try to beat the traffic,” said Chesterfield Sergeant James Lamb. “That's what's the most common cause of crashes there."
Police said William Colocho, 54, of Colonial Heights, the driver of the Honda Pilot, died.
Investigators believe Colocho did not yield to on-coming traffic when he was hit by the Jaguar.
Police said the Jaguar hit a Subaru Outback while the Honda Pilot driven by Colocho struck a Jeep Cherokee eventually landing on its side.
“It was serious,” said Doug White, who saw the aftermath of the crash. “I saw the top of the car crushed in and another car that was badly damaged.”
The Jeep Cherokee had its roof removed by firefighters to extract the driver, who suffered life-threatening injuries.
The Jaguar’s driver suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Part of Hull Street Road was shut down for several hours as police investigated the crash.
However, drivers said the intersection has had problems for a while.
"That intersection in the morning, there's always people in the left lane, trying to cut over to the right lane and trying to get onto the on ramp for Chippenham,” said Dean Shields, who travels Hull Street Road often. “It's quite hectic."
“I’ve seen cars come close to hitting each other before several times,” said Grant Freeman, another driver.
According to Lamb, there were 22 crashes in 2018 at the intersection; 14 of them resulting in injuries.
Lamb added when they get a call there it’s usually pretty serious.
“It’s not uncommon to see rollover crashes at that intersection because of the angle the cars are impacting the speed of the roadway,” he said.
“Nobody really goes the speed limit on Hull Street at that time in the morning,” Shields added.
In December police responded to the other side of the bridge for a deadly auto-pedestrian accident.
Now with multiple accidents in the area it has drivers asking for a change.
“Maybe they need to do a revaluation of that intersection,” White suggested.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation investigators review all deadly accidents at intersections once the police investigation is complete. From there they will determine if any changes to the intersection need to take place.
The investigation into the crash continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
