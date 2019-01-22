1 killed, 2 injured in four-car crash on Hull Street Road

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - One person died following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Hull Street Road near Chippenham Parkway.
Two additional people were injured, and one of them has life-threatening injuries, police said.
The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. when a Honda Pilot was turning left from westbound Hull Street Road to head south on Chippenham Parkway and was struck by a Jaguar traveling east on Hull Street Road.
Police say William Colocho, 54, of Colonial Heights, the driver of the Honda Pilot, died.
Police said the Jaguar turned on its side and hit a Subaru Outback while the Honda Pilot struck a Jeep Cherokee.
The Jeep Cherokee had its roof removed by firefighters to extract the driver, who suffered life-threatening injuries.
The Jaguar’s driver suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the crash continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
