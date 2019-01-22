Juvenile fighting for life after man opens fire inside home

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A juvenile is fighting for his life after a man entered a home and opened fire.
The King William County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 100 block of Robin Lane around 11:51 p.m. on Monday.
State police said a man entered the home and began shooting once he was inside.
During the shooting, a male juvenile was shot and has life-threatening injuries. Two adults inside the home were not injured.
The victim was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment.
Officials said that it does appear to be an isolated incident.
Virginia State Police are also assisting the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at (804)553-3445.
