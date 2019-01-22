Inspection stickers get smaller, come with safety message

(WWBT) - Virginia inspection stickers now come with a safety message.
Starting Jan. 1, a “MOVE OVER” message has been on the sticker’s backing reminding motorists to move over for emergency vehicles with the message “See lights? Do what’s right.”
But that part of the sticker isn’t affixed to vehicles.
The changes to the sticker makes it smaller and enlarges the number denoting the month.
It’s also purple instead of gold.
The sticker’s size is reduced from 2.75 inches by 4 inches to 2 inches by 3 inches.
Virginia State Police said the size reduction was due to feedback from motorists who said the sticker being relocated to the lower left corner in 2018 made seeing around it difficult.
Security features have also been improved to prevent the sticker from being removed or counterfeited.
