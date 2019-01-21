Heavily-wanted fugitive surrendered after mistakenly thinking he was surrounded by police

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the midst of a nearly month-long manhunt for an attempted murder suspect, Honolulu police officers got an unexpected phone call Monday morning — from the fugitive they’d so determinedly been looking for.
“Dispatch received a call last night from a man claiming to be Mr. Gouveia, saying that he wanted to turn himself in,” said Sgt. Chris Kim, who works with CrimeStoppers Honolulu. “He stated he was in the Helemano Military Reservation area.”
The 41-year-old, known by many on the streets by the alias ‘Murder Inc.,’ had been on the run since just before Christmas, after authorities say he shot his girlfriend in Kahaluu.
During a search of Gouveia’s home investigators, discovered more than three pounds of crystal meth hidden in a camouflage duffel bag, along with two rifles.
Gouveia’s attorney, Michael Green, told us he hadn’t spoken with his client since the alleged shooting — until early Sunday evening.
“You could hear all this noise in the back, people yelling. And I thought I heard dogs,” Green says.
Green, who spoke to Hawaii News Now about the situation involving his client early Monday afternoon, says Gouveia observed a manhunt that was happening around him and didn’t think he would escape the situation alive.
But in reality, as it turns out, law enforcement authorities had no idea he was even there. Law enforcement officials, including military police members, had instead been searching for a soldier who went missing earlier this month.
“It was really clear that he thought he was surrounded, and he was on top of a hill or climbing somewhere,” said Green.
The attorney told Gouveia to call 911.
“Tell them who you are, where you are and that you want to come in," Green says he told Gouveia. "Make sure to tell them you don’t have any weapons.”
HPD responded immediately, authorities say.
“Officers were sent there. They set up a perimeter and upon entering the reservation, they located him on a roadway leading into the reservation,” said Sgt. Kim.
Police say it was a peaceful surrender. Green expects Gouveia — who has 54 prior arrests and more than 20 prior convictions — to be in court Tuesday morning for an initial appearance.
He’s still waiting to hear if it will be in district or federal court.
