Hanover firefighter injured while responding to warehouse fire

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - A Hanover County firefighter was injured while responding to a structure fire at a medical supply warehouse facility.
Crews were called to the 11000 block of North Lakeridge Parkway just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
The building had already been evacuated when crews arrived.
Firefighters located a fire contained to the rack storage in the central portion of the building.
Henrico Fire and Chesterfield Fire and EMS specialty units also responded.
The fire was quickly contained to a single rack area and was under control by 11:12 a.m.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a minor injury.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.