Forecast: Frigid cold Tuesday morning, then slowly warming up

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Bitterly cold weather continues Tuesday morning before it gets much warmer by Wednesday with rain likely by Thursday morning.
TUESDAY: First Alert Weather Day continues through Tuesday morning for frigid cold to start the day. Mostly sunny. Lows near 10, highs in the mid and upper 30s. Thankfully, winds will be light.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds but dry during the day. High chance for rain after midnight Wednesday night. Lows in the upper 20s, temperatures climb into the 50s by afternoon. Rain chance 80% overnight.
THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain likely mainly in the morning. Rain tapers and ends early to mid afternoon. Around 1 inch of rain expected. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid 30s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s, high around 50
MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance for rain or snow. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s. (Precipitation chance: 30%)
