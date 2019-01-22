4 adults, 3 dogs displaced in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Fire crews are battling flames at a Chesterfield home tonight.
The fire broke out at a residence located in the 8000 block of Queen Scott Drive. Chesterfield fire crews received report of the fire just after 10 p.m.
Upon arrivals, crews discovered a fire on the back side of the house.
The fire took about 40 minutes to put down.
Fire officials believe the fire started outside but spread inside.
Four adults and three dogs were displaced from the home. One adult was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.
