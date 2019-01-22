Covington Catholic High School closes Tuesday ‘to ensure safety’

PARK HILLS, KY. - (FOX19) - Covington Catholic High School is closed Tuesday over security concerns, according to school officials.
“After meeting with local authorities, we have made the decision to cancel school and be closed on Tuesday, January 22, in order to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” reads a letter to them from the school’s principal, Robert Rowe.
“All activities on campus will be cancelled for the entire day and evening. Students, parents, faculty and staff are not to be on campus for any reason. Please continue to keep the Covington Catholic Community in your prayers.”
Earlier this morning, it was not clear if the closure was due to security or bitterly cold temperatures.
The school was among many operating on a delay until the closure was announced about 6 a.m. Dixie Heights and all Kenton County Schools also are closed as well.
Extra security was to be in place at Covington Catholic High School when students returned to campus Tuesday after threats were made against the school and its students over the weekend.
The American Indian Movement Chapter of Indiana and Kentucky is holding a protest at 10 a.m. Tuesday outside the Diocese of Covington.
The protest was moved from the school Monday as a precaution.
Videos have been shared all weekend of an incident involving Covington Catholic students in Washington, D.C. on Friday.
The initial video showed the now-self identified Nick Sandmann, a junior at CovCath, standing in front of Nathan Phillips, an indigenous man and Vietnam Veteran who was participating in the Indigenous Peoples March.
