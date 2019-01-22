Construction begins on new Manchester Middle School

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Construction is officially underway in Chesterfield County on a brand new Manchester Middle School.
Dozens of people braved the cold weather Tuesday morning to break ground on the new building, which will be built on the site of the current middle school on Hull Street Road.
The building it’s replacing is 55 years old and once served as a high school.
School officials approved the new school in 2016 after discussions of possibly renovating the existing building.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.