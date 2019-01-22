Attorney files lawsuit for NFL to take action against no-call

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orelans attorney Frank D’Amico Jr. filed a lawsuit with the Civil District Court of Orleans Parish to ask courts to take action over the outcome of the Saints' loss in the NFC Championship game.
D’Amico cites language in the rule book that could, under the right circumstances, allow the commissioner to take extreme action in the face of an unfair result.
The Saints lost to the Los Angles Rams in overtime 26-23 in the NFC Championship game. The Saints seemed to have the game in hand during the end of regulation until a Rams defender apparently committed a pass interference and helmet-to-helmet hit near the goal line.
If the penalty would have been called, the Saints would have likely won the game.
NFL Rule 17, Section 2, Aricle 1 says “The commissioner has the sole authority to investigate and take appropriate disciplinary and/or corrective measures if any club actions, non-participant interference, or calamity occurs in an NFL game which the commissioner deems so extraordinary unfair or outside the accepted tactics encountered in professional football that such action has a major effect on the result of the game.”
D’Amico said the commissioner has the power to turn back time to the spot of the penalty that wasn’t called, put time on the clock, and let the game proceed.
The attorney said he has been approached by Saints fans to initiate the litigation.
