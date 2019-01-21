VCU issues crime alert for shooting near campus early Monday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University issued a crime alert for a shooting near campus.
Richmond police responded to the 700 block of West Marshall Street just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.
A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is under investigation. Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
