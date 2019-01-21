VCU issues crime alert for shooting near campus early Monday

Richmond police responded to a shooting early Monday morning near the VCU campus.
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 21, 2019 at 5:28 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 5:29 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University issued a crime alert for a shooting near campus.

Richmond police responded to the 700 block of West Marshall Street just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation. Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

This was the third of three reported shootings in Richmond overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

