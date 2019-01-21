Spanberger announces essay contest on civic engagement for high school students

GLEN ALLEN, VA (WWBT) - High school students in Virginia’s 7th District have the chance to spend a day in Washington D.C. on Capitol Hill with U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger.
The 500-word essay contest is in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy and is in response to this prompt:
“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said, ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: what are you doing for others?’ In response to his statement and as a member of your own community, what does civic engagement mean to you?”
Essays are to be submitted on Spanberger’s office by Monday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. Essays can be submitted, with this link. The winner will be announced on her official Facebook and Twitter accounts on Feb. 15.
