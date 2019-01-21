RPS superintendent proposes $13 million cut to central office positions, programs

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Public Schools superintendent is proposing cutting $13 million from the RPS central office in an effort to make up for a more than $12 million deficit in fiscal year 2020.
Superintendent Jason Kamras is expected to give a more detailed outline of his plan to the Richmond School Board Tuesday night. The move could impact a significant number of administrative jobs.
Kamras’ proposed a $13 million cut to central office positions, and programs would also reserve another million in vacancies. The superintendent says he wants to hold classrooms harmless, meaning the cuts would not come from things like textbooks or teachers.
Some school board members say it's about time to trim the fat, and invest more money directly into the classroom.
"We've continued to spend money on a downtown bureaucracy that candidly, has done more harm than good,” said RPS School Board Member Jonathan Young.
Other members say that spending on the central office is actually efficient, and that more funding is needed overall for the district.
"I mean... there's no fat,” said Gibson. “This is the reason why… as a district, as a city... we're marching.”
School Board Member Kenya Gibson is also concerned about the impact of cutting that many positions and programs.
