REPORT: NFL rule allows Commissioner Roger Goodell to reverse outcome of Saints-Rams game

UNDATED (WAFB) - A “pretty insane and broad rule in the NFL rule book" allows Commissioner Roger Goodell to reverse or reschedule the outcome of the matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, according to a report.
The rule was brought up in reference to the no-call on a pass interference and helmet-to-helmet play against the Rams.
CBSSports.com reported “Goodell could either tell the Rams ‘sorry’ and send the Saints to the Super Bowl or he could make them play the NFC Championship Game again.”
RELATED STORIES:
- Passed Out: Saints contact NFL about non-call on critical play
- Kicked Out: Rams end Saints playoff, win with overtime field goal
- NFL head referee didn’t see controversial no-call on Tommylee Lewis pass play
- Sec. 642: Saints fans launch petition, after Rams fans launched petition against ref
- Harry Connick Jr. watching the Super Bowl? Nah...
The rule reads:
It was noted the provision falls under Rule 17, Section 2, Article 1. However, many believe it is unlikely that Goodell would use it.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.