Report: NFL to consider making pass interference calls reviewable after NFC Championship non-call

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A game-changing, season-ending non-call at the end of Sunday’s NFC Championship game in New Orleans could lead to a significant rule change in the league.
The NFL’s rulemaking competition committee plan to give consideration this offseason to making pass interference calls subject to instant replay review, according to The Washington Post.
“It will be discussed at length along with additional fouls that coaches feel should be subject to review,” one person familiar with the league’s inner workings told The Post, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing public furor over the botched call in New Orleans.
Saints head coach Sean Payton is a member of the committee.
A high-ranking official with one NFL team confirmed to The Post that making pass interference reviewable will be considered, adding: “And there will be discussion on [replay] review of calls and non-calls.”
Any change would have to be approved by at least three-quarters of the 32 owners.
CBSSports.com reported that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has the power to reverse or reschedule the outcome of the matchup after the glaring officiating blunder.
RELATED STORIES:
- Passed Out: Saints contact NFL about non-call on critical play
- Kicked Out: Rams end Saints playoff, win with overtime field goal
- NFL head referee didn’t see controversial no-call on Tommylee Lewis pass play
- Sec. 642: Saints fans launch petition, after Rams fans launched petition against ref
- Harry Connick Jr. watching the Super Bowl? Nah...
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.