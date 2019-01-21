Report: NFL to consider making pass interference calls reviewable after NFC Championship non-call

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (11) works for a catch against Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) during the second half the NFL football NFC championship game Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in New Orleans. The Rams won 26-23. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert)
By Mykal Vincent | January 21, 2019 at 3:38 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 4:12 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A game-changing, season-ending non-call at the end of Sunday’s NFC Championship game in New Orleans could lead to a significant rule change in the league.

The NFL’s rulemaking competition committee plan to give consideration this offseason to making pass interference calls subject to instant replay review, according to The Washington Post.

“It will be discussed at length along with additional fouls that coaches feel should be subject to review,” one person familiar with the league’s inner workings told The Post, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing public furor over the botched call in New Orleans.

Saints head coach Sean Payton is a member of the committee.

A high-ranking official with one NFL team confirmed to The Post that making pass interference reviewable will be considered, adding: “And there will be discussion on [replay] review of calls and non-calls.”

Any change would have to be approved by at least three-quarters of the 32 owners.

CBSSports.com reported that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has the power to reverse or reschedule the outcome of the matchup after the glaring officiating blunder.

