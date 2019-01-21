Report: Driver carelessness contributes to car thefts

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Keyless ignition makes it easy to warm up your car on a cold day, but it also makes it easier for thieves.
According to a new report from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, car thieves are working overtime right now, with more than 773,000 cars stolen in the US in 2017.
And the report found that driver carelessness is only making it easier for them. In 150,000 stolen car cases, the thieves used keys left inside the vehicle, according to FBI crime statistics.
10 most frequently stolen new cars last year and the number of thefts reported, according to Forbes:
- GMC Sierra: 957
- Hyundai Elantra: 929
- Ford Fusion: 874
- Ford F-150: 842
- Ram Pickup: 835
- Toyota Corolla: 832
- GMC Savana: 774
- Hyundai Sonata: 759
Police say they are also seeing cars stolen after someone leaves their keys in a public place. All the thief has to do is pick up the fob and hit the alarm to see which car it belongs to.
Never leave your keys in the car or out in the open in a public place. Lock your car doors and remove any valuables, too. Using one of those club-style anti-theft devices can also help by making your vehicle a less-attractive target.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.