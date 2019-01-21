Police officer injured in crash after logging truck runs red light

SOUTH HILL, VA (WWBT) - A police officer was injured during a crash after a tractor-trailer ran a red light in the town of South Hill in Mecklenburg County.
State troopers were called to the intersection of Route 58 and East Atlantic Street just before 9 a.m. on Monday.
A South Hill Police Officer was heading east on East Atlantic Street in a marked vehicle. When he was turning left – while having a green light - onto Route 58, a logging truck failed to stop at a red light and hit the patrol car’s driver side. The impact caused the police vehicle to spin in the intersection.
The 31-year-old police officer was taken to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, James A. Harris, 73, of Brodnax, Va., was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
Harris is charged with failure to yield the right of way and failing to display a license plate.
Police are investigating.
