Police: 2 men steal 40 pairs of jeans from JC Penney

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Approximately 40 pairs of jeans were stolen from JC Penney in Chesterfield Towne Center on Jan. 7 and police are looking for the suspects.
Chesterfield police said two men put 40 pairs of Levi’s jeans in a black trash bag and ran out of the store in an unknown direction.
One suspect held up a jacket to block the surveillance camera’s view of the second suspect while he tied the bag closed.
Both suspects are described as black males in their mid to late 40s. One suspect was wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and a red puff ball jacket. The second suspect was wearing a green jacket and a beanie.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
