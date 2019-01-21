Patriots lead Chiefs 14-0 after first half

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen (49) during the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel)
January 20, 2019 at 7:07 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 8:07 PM

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The New England Patriots took a 14-0 lead over the Chiefs into halftime of the AFC championship game, their offensive and defensive lines manhandling Kansas City on a crisp, cold night.

The Patriots had 245 yards while the Chiefs managed 32 yards.

It could have been even worse for the Chiefs. One first-half Patriots drive ended when Tom Brady was intercepted in the end zone.

It was Brady’s first career interception from the 1-yard line. He was 49 of 71 with 43 TDs before that play.

The half was summed up by the closing minutes, when the Patriots marched 90 yards in 2:41 and Brady hit Phillip Dorsett for a 27-yard touchdown reception. The Chiefs got the ball back with 27 seconds left and Patrick Mahomes nearly fumbled it away on their only snap.

Mahomes was just 4 of 8 for 65 yards while getting sacked three times.

It was the first time Kansas City was shut out in a half this season.

