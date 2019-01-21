News to know for Jan. 21: 5 overnight shootings; MLK day of service; Rams/Patriots in Super Bowl

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s been quite an active morning on the news front. Here’s everything you need to know to start the day and week.
Five shootings and one house fire happened late Sunday night into Monday morning. Richmond police shot a man who fled and reportedly fired at a pursuing officer shortly before midnight. Police received two calls about the incident, the second of which indicated the suspect was attempting to kick in a door. The suspect suffered life-threatening injuries.
In other news, three additional Richmond shootings were reported on Broad Rock Boulevard, Marshall Street near VCU and Wentbridge Road in Richmond, and Henrico police discovered a shooting victim during a traffic stop. All the victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Additionally, eight people are reported to be displaced by a house fire in south Richmond just after 5 a.m.
Both the NFC and AFC championship games went to overtime Sunday, resulting in the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots earning trips to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. It is the first time both conference championship games went to overtime and the first time since 2012 that both visiting teams came away with victories.
Several events around the Richmond area are being held to honor Martin Luther King Jr. A full list of service projects and special programs can be found on 12 About Town.
A reprieve from Monday’s bitter cold temperatures is coming later in the week.
