Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in shooting Monday morning
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 21, 2019 at 6:53 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 6:53 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting Monday morning.

Richmond police responded to the 1300 block of Wentbridge Road at 5:43 a.m. where the victim was located.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

This is the fourth shooting in Richmond reported late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

