Man shot by Richmond police after fleeing reported break-in attempt

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot by a Richmond police office late Sunday night.
Police responded to the 1400 block of 1st Street short after 11:30 p.m. after receiving two calls, the second of which indicated a man attempting to kick in a door.
Once police arrived, the suspect fled and police pursued.
Richmond police said the suspect is believed to have fired at the officer in the 1400 block of St. James Street. The officer returned fire, striking the suspect.
The suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not yet identified the suspect or the officer, and the officer is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.
This is one of three shootings Richmond police responded to in the overnight hours Sunday night into Monday morning.
