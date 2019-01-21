Man shot on Broad Rock Boulevard late Sunday night

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A 22-year-old Hispanic man was shot in Richmond late Sunday night.
Richmond police responded to the 1700 block of Broad Rock Boulevard shortly before midnight Sunday and found the victim with a single gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is under investigation. Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.
This was the second of three shootings in Richmond overnight Sunday into Monday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
