Man dies after ATV overturns in Louisa County

Man dies after ATV overturns in Louisa County
He was traveling northbound along Buckner Road when the ATV overturned. (Source: Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 20, 2019 at 7:52 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 7:53 PM

LOUISA, VA (WWBT) - An overturned ATV crash has resulted in a fatality.

Virginia State Police responded to an all-terrain crash with fatality at Buckner Road and Long Creek Ridge Lane at approximately 4:23 p.m.

An investigation revealed that a 67-year-old male, of Bumpass, was operating the 800 Polaris Sportsman. He was traveling northbound along Buckner Road when the ATV overturned.

He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Updates will be made available.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.