Man dies after ATV overturns in Louisa County

LOUISA, VA (WWBT) - An overturned ATV crash has resulted in a fatality.
Virginia State Police responded to an all-terrain crash with fatality at Buckner Road and Long Creek Ridge Lane at approximately 4:23 p.m.
An investigation revealed that a 67-year-old male, of Bumpass, was operating the 800 Polaris Sportsman. He was traveling northbound along Buckner Road when the ATV overturned.
He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Updates will be made available.
