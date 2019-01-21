Henrico police discover shooting victim during traffic stop

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico police discovered a woman who was shot after making a traffic stop Monday morning.
A car was pulled over at the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Pilots Lane for driving erratically early Monday morning.
The responding officer discovered the female driver had been shot. She was transported to VCU Medical Center.
Police said neither the driver nor passenger provided details.
The shooting, including the location where it occurred, is under investigation.
