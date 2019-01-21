Henrico man indicted for raping child, six other charges

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A Henrico man faces multiple sex crime charges, including the rape of a juvenile.
Bryan Wilson Hammonds, 23, of Henrico, was indicted by a grand jury Jan. 14 on seven charges including aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties and rape.
Henrico Police said the juvenile victim reported sexual abuse by Hammonds on many occasions over a span of several years. Arrest records indicate the victim was under the age of 15.
According to the court website, the incidents date back between 2013 and 2018.
The Henrico County jail website shows Hammonds has been in jail since Dec. 11, 2018 facing these charges.
