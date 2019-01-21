Frigid temperatures create challenge for first responders

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Frigid temperatures are creating some challenges for first responders when out on fire calls.
Richmond fire crews were called to several house fires Monday, battling not only the flames but the cold as well.
“Water freezing inside of hose lines, working around the more slippery conditions can cause us to slow down a bit,” said Henrico Fire Captain Rob Rowley.
However, what’s more of a concern is their weapon of choice, water.
"The part that a lot of folks don't think about are things like our tools, ladders, things like that,” Rowley said. “They get water on them and then it freezes. You have a ladder that normally weighs 60 pounds and now it weighs 90 pounds."
A house fire on Kaki Drive Monday had fire crews battling flames and temperatures in the teens. From working through the early morning into the daytime, crews were cognizant of the conditions.
“Certainly our folks are no stranger to extreme elements,” Rowley said. “Our firefighters go out, there’s probably some out there right now doing training. They train in the cold, rain, in snow. They’re used to working in any of those conditions.”
What helps in conditions like these are the efforts by other crew members to keep them in fighting form. That means bringing them food, water, hot beverages, and shelter.
“Certainly if you spend long enough outside it can definitely take a toll on you,” Rowley said. “So it’s really important to support our folks with proper food, hydration.”
And as for their gear.
"It helps keep the heat of the fire off of you but it also helps keep your heat in,” Rowley added. “So this is actually the time of year where we don’t mind wearing the gear.
Rowley said this time of year they do see an uptick in fires from heating devices.
Fire officials encourage residents to keep those devices away from curtains and other flammable materials.
“Severe cold is just like any other weather emergency,” Rowley said. “It all starts by being prepared… Insulate your pipes before it gets cold, if you need to run a small drip in your faucet… get your wood stove or chimneys cleaned ahead of time.”
When fire crews are working these calls they also urge you to stay away from the scene in order to avoid potentially icy conditions due to the chilly temperatures.
“Give our crews room to work,” Rowley said. “That’s extremely important when they’re using water to put out a car on the side of the roadway. The water can turn into ice very quickly. Even if it’s not snowing or raining there can be ice around any fire scene, and that includes on the roadway. We can’t ask folks enough to move over.”
