First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain likely on Thursday

Around 1 inch of rain is likely for Central Virginia

Heavy rain is likely on Thursday with around 1 inch of rain expected for central Virginia.
By Nick Russo | January 21, 2019 at 3:41 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 3:41 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As temperatures warm up for the middle part of the week, rain chances will also return to Central Virginia.

Rain showers will begin Wednesday afternoon and evening, but the heaviest rain is not expected until after midnight Wednesday night into Thursday.

A few light rain showers will begin Wednesday afternoon.
The rain will become heaviest during the morning hours of Thursday, with steady rain likely for the Thursday morning commute.

The heaviest rain will arrive during the early morning hours of Thursday, making for a wet Thursday morning commute.
Rain will end Thursday afternoon and by Thursday night we begin to dry out.

Rain will end Thursday afternoon with temperatures getting colder again for Thursday night.
Around 1 inch of rain is likely across Central and Southern Virginia by the time the rain ends Thursday evening.

Either side of 1 inch of rain is expected from Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.
After the rain ends, it will turn colder again with low temperatures for Thursday night dropping into the upper 20s.

A few areas of black ice will be possible overnight Thursday night into Friday.

