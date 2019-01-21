First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain likely on Thursday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - As temperatures warm up for the middle part of the week, rain chances will also return to Central Virginia.
Rain showers will begin Wednesday afternoon and evening, but the heaviest rain is not expected until after midnight Wednesday night into Thursday.
The rain will become heaviest during the morning hours of Thursday, with steady rain likely for the Thursday morning commute.
Rain will end Thursday afternoon and by Thursday night we begin to dry out.
Around 1 inch of rain is likely across Central and Southern Virginia by the time the rain ends Thursday evening.
After the rain ends, it will turn colder again with low temperatures for Thursday night dropping into the upper 20s.
A few areas of black ice will be possible overnight Thursday night into Friday.
