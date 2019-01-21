Duo arrested in Highland Springs dirt bike theft

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico Police have arrested the two men accused of breaking into a cycling shop and stealing two dirt bikes in Highland Springs.
Keivon Farmer, 28, of Richmond, was arrested Sunday. Police said his accomplice, Charquan Farmer, 28, also of Richmond, was arrested Jan 7.
Police said on Dec. 21, 2018, duo broke into Ken’s Cycle Center in the 500 block of E. Nine Mile Road in Highland Springs and stole two dirt bikes.
Charquan faces burglary, grand larceny and vandalism charges. Keivon faces attempted burglary, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, grand larceny and vandalism charges.
According to the owner of the store, the men are accused of scoping out the bike store days before the burglary happened.
Early in the morning on Dec. 21, the owner said the Farmers stole two bikes worth more than $16,000.
“We were just shocked they were able to get in and out so quickly," General Manager Emily Franklin said.
Surveillance video shows two men breaking into the store rolling away with the two bikes. One was worth over $7,000 and the other over $9,000.
Franklin said Ken’s Cycle Center is a family business and has been a staple in the community for over 43 years.
